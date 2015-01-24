Idrees SuliemanBorn 7 August 1923. Died 23 July 2002
Idrees Sulieman
1923-08-07
Idrees Sulieman Biography (Wikipedia)
Idrees Sulieman (August 7, 1923 – July 23, 2002, both in St. Petersburg, Florida) was a bop and hard bop trumpeter.
Idrees Sulieman Tracks
Pinky
Oscar Dennard
Pinky
Pinky
Teheran
Idrees Sulieman
Teheran
Teheran
Gates Steps Out
Benny Bailey
Gates Steps Out
Gates Steps Out
Wee
Idrees Sulieman
Wee
Wee
I Can't Get Started
Idrees Sulieman
I Can't Get Started
I Can't Get Started
