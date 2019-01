Crippled Black Phoenix is a rock group from the United Kingdom centred around the multi-instrumentalist Justin Greaves. Several musicians have contributed to Crippled Black Phoenix's albums and played with them during their live shows. The band have released nine studio albums, one mini album, two EPs and a number of singles.

