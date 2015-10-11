Crippled Black PhoenixFormed 2004
Crippled Black Phoenix
2004
Crippled Black Phoenix Biography (Wikipedia)
Crippled Black Phoenix is a rock group from the United Kingdom centred around the multi-instrumentalist Justin Greaves. Several musicians have contributed to Crippled Black Phoenix's albums and played with them during their live shows. The band have released nine studio albums, one mini album, two EPs and a number of singles.
Crippled Black Phoenix Tracks
Spider Island
Spider Island
A Letter Concerning Dogheads
Burnt Reynolds
Burnt Reynolds
Fantastic Justice
Fantastic Justice
Let Me Put My Love In You
Rise Up And Fight
Rise Up And Fight
