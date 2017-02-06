Roger Manning is a New York City based singer-songwriter who plays an aggressive acoustic style of music. Manning, along with a small handful of other artists, composed the original New York City anti-folk scene. His legal challenge in 1985 overturned New York's longstanding ban on music in the subway, and launched the Music Under New York program. He was also the host of the first season of the short-lived syndicated radio program "Soho Natural Sessions" (1990–1991).

Manning released three albums, all self-titled:

Since 2001, Manning has made a living as a web designer in New York.