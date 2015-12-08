Jerry MillerBorn 10 July 1943
Jerry Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1943-07-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0553b3fa-e776-46b2-baea-e25af007684d
Jerry Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry Miller (born July 10, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington) is an American songwriter, guitarist and vocalist. He performs as a solo artist and as a member of the Jerry Miller Band. He is also a founding member of the 1960s San Francisco band Moby Grape, which continues to perform occasionally. Rolling Stone included Jerry at number 68 on their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time and Moby Grape's album 'Moby Grape' at number 124 on their list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Miller Tracks
Sort by
Steuben Street Blues
Jerry Miller
Steuben Street Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travis Express
Jerry Miller
Travis Express
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Travis Express
Last played on
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Jerry Miller
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Last played on
Lover
Jerry Miller
Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover
Last played on
Back to artist