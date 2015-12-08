Jerry Miller (born July 10, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington) is an American songwriter, guitarist and vocalist. He performs as a solo artist and as a member of the Jerry Miller Band. He is also a founding member of the 1960s San Francisco band Moby Grape, which continues to perform occasionally. Rolling Stone included Jerry at number 68 on their list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time and Moby Grape's album 'Moby Grape' at number 124 on their list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.