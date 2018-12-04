TogetherFrench house duo, Thomas Bangalter & DJ Falcon. Formed 2000
Together
2000
Together Biography (Wikipedia)
Together is a French house duo consisting of DJ Falcon and one member of Daft Punk, Thomas Bangalter. They released several singles on Bangalter's own record label, Roulé. The duo released two songs: "So Much Love to Give" and "Together".
Together Tracks
So Much Love To Give
Together
So Much Love To Give
So Much Love To Give
DJ Fresh Future Jungle Mix Edit
Together
DJ Fresh Future Jungle Mix Edit
DJ Fresh Future Jungle Mix Edit
