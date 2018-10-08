Paul SimonOf Simon & Garfunkel. Born 13 October 1941
Paul Frederic Simon (born October 13, 1941) is an American singer-songwriter and actor. Simon's musical career has spanned seven decades, with his fame and commercial success beginning as half of the duo Simon & Garfunkel (originally known as Tom & Jerry), formed in 1956 with Art Garfunkel. Simon was responsible for writing nearly all of the pair's songs, including three that reached number one on the U.S. singles charts: "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson", and "Bridge over Troubled Water".
The duo split up in 1970 at the height of their popularity and Simon began a successful solo career, recording three acclaimed albums over the next five years. In 1986, he released Graceland, an album inspired by South African township music, which sold 14 million copies worldwide on its release and remains his most popular solo work. Simon also wrote and starred in the film One-Trick Pony (1980) and co-wrote the Broadway musical The Capeman (1998) with the poet Derek Walcott. On June 3, 2016, Simon released his 13th solo album, Stranger to Stranger, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album Chart and the UK charts.
- Is this really the last we'll hear of Paul Simon?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jrpfl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jrpfl.jpg2018-08-29T17:55:00.000ZJo and Simon find out if 'Farewell Tour' really does mean 'farewell' for Paul Simon.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jr8dz
Is this really the last we'll hear of Paul Simon?
- Paul Simon's Pick - Jo & Simon's Record Storehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jrv8f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06jrv8f.jpg2018-08-29T17:55:00.000ZThe music legend adds the song which inspired 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06jrpk8
Paul Simon's Pick - Jo & Simon's Record Store
- ‘I stayed with a family out in Brentwood, Essex’ - Paul Simon’s Englandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wfhvm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wfhvm.jpg2016-06-01T11:09:00.000ZThe songwriter reflects on his memories of the folk scene in London.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wxjk0
‘I stayed with a family out in Brentwood, Essex’ - Paul Simon’s England
- Paul Simon talks about his album "Stranger To Stranger"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rys5r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rys5r.jpg2016-04-23T11:38:00.000ZPaul Simon joins Ken with an in-depth preview of his forthcoming album "Stranger To Stranger" and other projects.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rys5v
Paul Simon talks about his album "Stranger To Stranger"
- Paul Simon - Graceland (Later Archive 2006)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1srt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1srt.jpg2016-04-18T12:00:00.000ZPaul Simon performs Graceland on Later... with Jools Holland in 2006.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r1ss3
Paul Simon - Graceland (Later Archive 2006)
- Paul Simon is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jkpvm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jkpvm.jpg2013-10-13T19:59:00.000ZSarah Lewis in Brecon nominates Paul Simon for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jkpx7
Paul Simon is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
The Boy in the Bubble
Loves Me Like a Rock
50 Ways to Leave Your Lover
You Can Call Me Al
Slip Slidin' Away
Call Me Al
Take Me to the Mardi Gras
Mother and Child Reunion
Late in the Evening
Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes
Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard
Glastonbury: 2011
