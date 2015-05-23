Alison MosshartBorn 23 November 1978
Alison Mosshart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/054f94f3-2a75-480b-b417-d817cdbcf6f6
Alison Mosshart Biography (Wikipedia)
Alison Nicole Mosshart (born November 23, 1978) is an American singer, songwriter, artist, and the lead vocalist for the rock band The Kills and blues rock band The Dead Weather. She started her musical career in 1995 with the Florida punk rock band Discount which disbanded in 2000. She then co-founded The Kills with British guitarist Jamie Hince (formerly of Scarfo and Blyth Power) in 2000 in London.
In The Kills' first album, Mosshart was known by her stage name "VV" and Hince was known as "Hotel".
In early 2009, she joined the supergroup The Dead Weather, formed by Jack White, along with Jack Lawrence and Dean Fertita. In that band, her stage name is "Baby Ruthless."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alison Mosshart Tracks
Sort by
Broken Talk (feat. Alison Mosshart)
Gang of Four
Broken Talk (feat. Alison Mosshart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlds.jpglink
Broken Talk (feat. Alison Mosshart)
Last played on
Broken Talk (feat. Alison Mosshart)
Gang of Four
Broken Talk (feat. Alison Mosshart)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlds.jpglink
Broken Talk (feat. Alison Mosshart)
Last played on
BAD BLOOD
Alison Mosshart
BAD BLOOD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BAD BLOOD
Performer
Last played on
Alison Mosshart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Björk - Venus As A Boy (Later Archive 1995)
-
How the arts can combat climate change
-
Five music recommendations from Björk
-
Björk talks album titles, music consumption and more with Lauren Laverne
-
Björk has had a great idea for your new favourite dating app
-
Björk: "The generic concert is convenient but it's not the only way"
-
Björk: “I thought I’d be doing your job”
-
The day Björk met Sir David Attenborough…
-
Björk shares what she's listening to
-
Björk on sex and music
Back to artist