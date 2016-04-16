Al Gromer Khan is a German-born sitar player and composer whose music spans the multiple genres of ambient, new age, world and electronica. He is author of 4 novels and author of National-Radio documentaries and features about music since more than 25 years and works as a visual artist. Al Gromer Khan was awarded the RABINDRANATH TAGORE CULTURAL PRIZE 2015 for his lifetime achievement as musician/performer on sitar and surbahar of the highest order, composer, writer and visual artist by the Indo-German Society.