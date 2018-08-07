The Revolving Paint DreamFormed 1983
The Revolving Paint Dream
1983
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Revolving Paint Dream were a London-based indie band who released two albums and two singles on Creation Records between 1984 and 1989.
Green Sea Blue
Flowers In The Sky
Flowers In The Rain
In The Afternoon
