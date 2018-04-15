Bennett A. "Ben" Ryan (March 30, 1892 – July 5, 1968) was an American songwriter who wrote the music and lyrics to the popular song "(The Gang that Sang) Heart of My Heart". He also wrote or co-wrote many other popular songs including "Inka Dinka Doo", "M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I", "No Nothing", "The Thrill of a New Romance", "When Francis Dances with Me", and "When I Send You a Picture of Berlin".

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Ryan was also a vaudeville performer, film actor and screen writer. Following a lengthy illness, on July 5, 1968, he died at his home in Leonia, New Jersey.