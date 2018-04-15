Ben RyanComposer. Born 30 March 1892. Died 5 July 1968
Ben Ryan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1892-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/054b296b-d5b0-43e5-86e6-4c4cb91531ce
Ben Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Bennett A. "Ben" Ryan (March 30, 1892 – July 5, 1968) was an American songwriter who wrote the music and lyrics to the popular song "(The Gang that Sang) Heart of My Heart". He also wrote or co-wrote many other popular songs including "Inka Dinka Doo", "M-I-S-S-I-S-S-I-P-P-I", "No Nothing", "The Thrill of a New Romance", "When Francis Dances with Me", and "When I Send You a Picture of Berlin".
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Ryan was also a vaudeville performer, film actor and screen writer. Following a lengthy illness, on July 5, 1968, he died at his home in Leonia, New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Ryan Tracks
Sort by
Plus je t'embrasse
Ben Ryan
Plus je t'embrasse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1tw.jpglink
Plus je t'embrasse
Last played on
Back to artist