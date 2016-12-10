GasGerman electronic producer Wolfgang Voigt. Born 1961
Gas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/054b0483-eeb8-48ce-bb72-f1cb57ff44f9
Gas Biography (Wikipedia)
Gas (stylized as GAS or G A S) is a music project of Wolfgang Voigt (born 1961), a German electronic musician. Voigt cites his youthful LSD experiences in the Königsforst, a German forest situated near his hometown of Cologne, as the inspiration behind his work under the name Gas. He has claimed that the intention of the project is to "bring the forest to the disco, or vice-versa".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gas Tracks
Sort by
Untitled #1
Gas
Untitled #1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled #1
Last played on
Gas
Gas
Gas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gas
Last played on
Gas I
Gas
Gas I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gas I
Last played on
Gas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist