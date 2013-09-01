Kreidler is a German band from Düsseldorf, which was founded in 1994. The band combines electronic and analog instruments, and is categorized by critics, depending on the publication, as electronic music, pop, avant-garde, post rock, IDM, ambient, neoclassical, krautrock, or electronica.

Kreidler was the inscription on a T-shirt worn by Andreas Reihse on the day when the band Deux Baleines Blanches sought a new name. It was subsequently interpreted as a kind of anagram for Klein, Reihse, Schneider, Weinrich.