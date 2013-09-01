KreidlerGerman band. Formed 1994
Kreidler
1994
Kreidler is a German band from Düsseldorf, which was founded in 1994. The band combines electronic and analog instruments, and is categorized by critics, depending on the publication, as electronic music, pop, avant-garde, post rock, IDM, ambient, neoclassical, krautrock, or electronica.
Kreidler was the inscription on a T-shirt worn by Andreas Reihse on the day when the band Deux Baleines Blanches sought a new name. It was subsequently interpreted as a kind of anagram for Klein, Reihse, Schneider, Weinrich.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
