Andrew SchenckBorn 7 January 1941. Died 19 February 1992
Andrew Schenck
1941-01-07
Prayers of Kierkegaard Op.30
Samuel Barber
Ensemble
Prayers of Kierkegaard, Op. 30 (feat. Andrew Schenck, Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Chicago Symphony Chorus)
Sarah Reese
