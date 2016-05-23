Fire DeptFormed 1 September 1987. Disbanded 29 March 2004
1987-09-01
Fire Dept Biography (Wikipedia)
The Fire Dept (1987–2004) were a British punk rock group. The main core of the band over the years comprised Neil Palmer on guitar and vocals, Neale Richardson on bass and Robin Taylor on drums. Johnny Johnson of Thee Headcoats (and also of The Cannibals) played bass on stage from 1995 to 1997, and on the Fire Dept's Elpee for Another Time (1996).
Fire Dept Tracks
Girl Girl Girl Girl
Girl Girl Girl Girl
Girl Girl Girl Girl
Golden Egg
Golden Egg
Golden Egg
