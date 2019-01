Mira Calix (born 1970[citation needed], real name Chantal Passamonte) is a British-based artist signed to Warp Records. Although her earlier music is almost exclusively electronic, since the 2000s she has incorporated classical instrumentation into her work for performances, recordings, and installations.

