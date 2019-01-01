Bright Light Bright LightBorn 1982
Bright Light Bright Light
1982
Biography (Wikipedia)
Rod Thomas (stage name Bright Light Bright Light) is a Welsh independent singer/songwriter, based in New York. Bright Light Bright Light incorporates many elements of nu-disco into his music, also branching into synthpop, dance and house music. Two of his albums have reached the top 20 on the UK Independent Albums Chart.
Bright Light Bright Light Performances & Interviews
Bright Light Bright Light aka Rod Thomas
2016-10-08
Rod on splitting his time between the US and Britain and busking on the Underground.
Bright Light Bright Light aka Rod Thomas
Bright Light Bright Light Live in Session
2015-08-23
Richard meets 'Bright Light Bright Light' aka Rod Thomas!
Bright Light Bright Light Live in Session
Tracks
I Don't Know How to Love Him (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
Bright Light Bright Light
I Don't Know How to Love Him (Andrew Lloyd Webber Variations, Apr 2018)
How I Feel
Bright Light Bright Light
How I Feel
How I Feel
Running Back to You (feat. Elton John)
Bright Light Bright Light
Running Back to You (feat. Elton John)
Running Back to You (feat. Elton John)
A New Word To Say
Bright Light Bright Light
A New Word To Say
A New Word To Say
How I Feel (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Bright Light Bright Light
How I Feel (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Patience Of Angels (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Bright Light Bright Light
Patience Of Angels (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
All In The Name (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Bright Light Bright Light
All In The Name (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Symmetry Of Two Hearts (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Bright Light Bright Light
Symmetry Of Two Hearts (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
In Your Care (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Bright Light Bright Light
In Your Care (The Quay Sessions, 27th September 2018)
Tough Love
Bright Light Bright Light
Tough Love
Tough Love
