Wee Papa Girl RappersFormed 1987. Disbanded 1994
Wee Papa Girl Rappers
1987
Wee Papa Girl Rappers Biography (Wikipedia)
Wee Papa Girl Rappers were a British female rap duo that found chart success in the late 1980s. They were twin sisters Sandra and Samantha Lawrence.
Wee Papa Girl Rappers Tracks
Wee Rule
Heat It Up
Faith
Wee Rule (Edit)
Wee Rule (Ragamuffin Remix)
