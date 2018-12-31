Nadia Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04h8d8s.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/053d9c6a-8055-45b8-9aa7-7270cd819f4d
Nadia Rose Performances & Interviews
- Nadia Rosehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vcnn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056vcnn.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Nadia Rose's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0578n3t
Nadia Rose
- 2017: The Year of Nadia Rosehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n6w28.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04n6w28.jpg2017-01-03T12:06:00.000ZNadia Rose catches up with Target to talk about her latest EP and being on the BBC Sound of 2017 poll.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04n6w2r
2017: The Year of Nadia Rose
- Nadia Rose - Tight Up (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04mzkdz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04mzkdz.jpg2017-01-02T10:43:00.000ZNadia Rose performs Tight Up for BBC Music Sound of 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04mzkh8
Nadia Rose - Tight Up (BBC Music Sound Of 2017)
- Sound Of 2017 - The Longlisthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hqsgy.jpg2016-11-27T23:59:00.000ZShowcasing the most exciting rising stars in music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j1p3c
Sound Of 2017 - The Longlist
- Nadia Rose on the beach at The Great Escape 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vy5j8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vy5j8.jpg2016-05-22T13:45:00.000ZBeach Life- Jamz and Nadia Rose caught up before her show at Shoosh in Brightonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vy5jk
Nadia Rose on the beach at The Great Escape 2016
Nadia Rose Tracks
Sort by
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Kideko
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048qbgr.jpglink
Crank It (Woah!) (feat. Nadia Rose & Sweetie Irie)
Last played on
Tight Up
Nadia Rose
Tight Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8d8s.jpglink
Tight Up
Last played on
Tight Up (feat. Red Rat)
Nadia Rose
Tight Up (feat. Red Rat)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04lmvj1.jpglink
Tight Up (feat. Red Rat)
Last played on
Make It Happen
Nadia Rose
Make It Happen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8d8s.jpglink
Make It Happen
Last played on
On Top
Nadia Rose
On Top
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h8d8s.jpglink
On Top
Last played on
Big Woman
Nadia Rose
Big Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ml5sz.jpglink
Big Woman
Last played on
Skwod
Nadia Rose
Skwod
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0414y54.jpglink
Skwod
Last played on
Big N Serious (remix) (feat. Nadia Rose & AJ Tracey)
Coco
Big N Serious (remix) (feat. Nadia Rose & AJ Tracey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043l588.jpglink
Big N Serious (remix) (feat. Nadia Rose & AJ Tracey)
Last played on
Dancehall Dab (feat. Nadia Rose & Don Andre)
Mr. Vegas
Dancehall Dab (feat. Nadia Rose & Don Andre)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmnq.jpglink
Dancehall Dab (feat. Nadia Rose & Don Andre)
Last played on
BOOM!
Nadia Rose
BOOM!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jbggv.jpglink
BOOM!
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/anmrn3
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T01:45:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056vclk.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
16:30
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist