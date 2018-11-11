Helen SjöholmBorn 10 July 1970
Helen Sjöholm
1970-07-10
Marie Helen Sjöholm ([citation needed] born 10 July 1970) is a Swedish singer, actress and musical theatre performer who lives in Gamla Enskede in Stockholm. She grew up in Sundsvall and started to sing in choirs at an early age, working, among others, with Swedish conductor Kjell Lönnå. By the end of the 1980s she toured with the group "Just For Fun".
(If This Is) Our Last Dance
Benny Andersson Band & Helen Sjöholm
You Have to Be There
Helen Sjöholm
