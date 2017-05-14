Trompies are a South African music group who specialise in a type of pop music known as kwaito. The members of the group grew up together in a Soweto township and agreed to form a band after they had all completed their music studies in college. Beginning to make music in the mid 1990s, they have since sold over half a million records and have become very successful in producing and managing other artists as well through their record label Kalawa Jazmee.