TrompiesFormed 1993
Trompies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05350443-24a4-48fd-bede-bfb66ee226de
Trompies Biography (Wikipedia)
Trompies are a South African music group who specialise in a type of pop music known as kwaito. The members of the group grew up together in a Soweto township and agreed to form a band after they had all completed their music studies in college. Beginning to make music in the mid 1990s, they have since sold over half a million records and have become very successful in producing and managing other artists as well through their record label Kalawa Jazmee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trompies Tracks
Sort by
Magasma (feat. Lebo Mathosa)
Trompies
Magasma (feat. Lebo Mathosa)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magasma (feat. Lebo Mathosa)
Last played on
Sweety Lavo
Trompies
Sweety Lavo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweety Lavo
Last played on
Sigiya Ngengoma
Trompies
Sigiya Ngengoma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sigiya Ngengoma
Last played on
Trompies Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist