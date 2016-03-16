William StricklandBorn 25 January 1914. Died 17 November 1991
1914-01-25
William Remsen Strickland (January 25, 1914 – November 17, 1991) was an American conductor and organist.
Deep forest
Mabel Wheeler Daniels, Tokyo Philharmonic & William Strickland
Deep forest
Deep forest
Stars
Mary Howe
Stars
Stars
Variations for Orchestra
Henry Cowell
Variations for Orchestra
Variations for Orchestra
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
