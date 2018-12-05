Petros ShoujounianBorn 1957
Petros Shoujounian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/052f9bc7-6dc9-45df-bab2-b849194fe803
Petros Shoujounian Biography (Wikipedia)
Petros Shoujounian (born Gyumri, 1957) is an Armenian Canadian composer who focuses on orchestral, piano, chamber, and choral music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Petros Shoujounian Tracks
Sort by
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
Khacadour Vartabed od Daron, Petros Shoujounian, Traditional Armenian, Isabel Bayrakdarian, Radio Kamerorkest & Raffi Armenian
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvnlm.jpglink
Khorhoort khoreen (You are a profound Mystery) - Hymn of Vesting
Composer
Author
Last played on
Amen, Hayr Soorp (Doxology) (feat. Petros Shoujounian, Anon., Isabel Bayrakdarian & Radio Kamerorkest)
Raffi Armenian
Amen, Hayr Soorp (Doxology) (feat. Petros Shoujounian, Anon., Isabel Bayrakdarian & Radio Kamerorkest)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zc0xt.jpglink
Amen, Hayr Soorp (Doxology) (feat. Petros Shoujounian, Anon., Isabel Bayrakdarian & Radio Kamerorkest)
Last played on
Back to artist