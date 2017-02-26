Maxophone are an Italian Progressive rock band formed in Milan in 1973. They released one self-titled album in 1975. The group was one of the few rock artists signed by the Produttori Associati record label, which focused mostly on film soundtracks and Jazz. Maxophone have since acquired a minor cult following that has endured for over three decades, long after their short career had ended.[citation needed]

Among fans of the Italian progressive rock genre Maxophone is today widely regarded as one of the top groups, along with PFM, Le Orme, and Banco del Mutuo Soccorso. The group and their record label thought they had tremendous potential for success. They were one of only a handful of such groups to have the opportunity to record an English language version of their album.

The music of Maxophone has features typical of the best Symphonic rock, including a very high level of musical skill, shifting time signatures, and highly complex arrangements inspired by both Classical and Jazz. Half the members were classically trained, the rest had years of experience in other rock bands. Their music has a wide variety of textures, often in the same song. Horns and flute are equally balanced with piano, organs, synthesizers, and electric and acoustic guitars. They also include choral arrangements and instruments rarely heard in rock, such as clarinet, vibraphone and even harp.