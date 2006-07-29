Mo Foster
Mo Foster Biography (Wikipedia)
Mo Foster is a British session bassist. He is also a music producer and songwriter/composer. Foster has played on and produced countless albums, singles and film soundtracks. He is a published author and occasionally teaches at music seminars all over the UK.
