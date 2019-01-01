Shannon ForrestBorn 22 August 1973
Shannon Forrest
1973-08-22
Shannon Forrest Biography (Wikipedia)
Shannon Forrest (born August 22, 1973 in Easley, South Carolina) is an American drummer and percussionist known primarily for his session work. As a session drummer, he has contributed to the work of many well-known artists, and he is also a producer and engineer.
