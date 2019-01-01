Jesse ThomasUS female singer/songwriter
Jesse Thomas
Jesse Thomas is a singer-songwriter from Kentucky. She moved to Los Angeles in 2008 and immediately took the stage at a series of local open mic nights. Her soulful sound and original songs caught the attention of producer Jim Roach, and led to him signing her to Red Parade Music Group. Thomas worked with Roach on her debut full-length, War Dancer.
