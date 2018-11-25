Lorne BalfeBorn 23 February 1976
Lorne Balfe
1976-02-23
Lorne Balfe Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorne Balfe (born 23 February 1976) is a Scottish music producer and composer for film, television, and video games. He is best known for composing music for films such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout, iBoy, and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, DreamWorks animated films Home and Penguins of Madagascar, video games Assassin's Creed 3 and Crysis 2, Skylanders and the Call of Duty franchise. He has a studio at Hans Zimmer's company Remote Control Productions, and has collaborated with him on multiple projects. He sometimes composes under the pseudonym "Oswin Mackintosh".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Lorne Balfe Tracks
Bring Him Home - Rupert Gregson-Williams
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Mission Accomplished
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Escape Through Paris
Dunkirk (2017) - Regimental Brothers
Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) Fallout
Symphony In Oh
Returning The Shusher
Running Towards The Danger
Smek Down
Frolicking In Paris
Patched-In
Sad-Mad
Saying The Sorry
Knock-Knock
Two Fugitives
Gratuity's Apartment
Come Into The Out Now
Moving Day
Geostorm (2017): Geostorm
Humboldti
Papua
Mendiculus
Schlegeli
Antipodes
Chrysocome
Robustus
Eudyptula Minor
Chrysolophus
Magellanicus
Patagonicus
Forsteri
Adeliae
Sclateri
Demersus
Antarctica
Not Another Happy Ending
I Fall for You
I Was Loved
All I Want Is to Be Alone
Not Another Happy Ending (slow version)
We've Lost Her
Enough of the Past
Running Away
You Have My Notes
Tristesse Books
Terminator - Genisys
Aftermath
The Sweeney
BETWEEN TWO SOULDS (2013): Jodie's Suite
THE FROZEN GROUND (2013): Survival
Orchestra
