Sabri KhanBorn 21 May 1927. Died 1 December 2015
Sabri Khan
1927-05-21
Sabri Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Ustad Sabri Khan (21 May 1927 – 1 December 2015) was an Indian sarangi player, who was descended on both sides of his family from a line of distinguished musicians.
