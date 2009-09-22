The Viennese Singing Sisters (AKA Edmund Fritz's Singing Babies, Singing Babies, Viennese Seven (sometimes, Six) Singing Sisters, and The Seven Singing Sisters) was a close harmony female singing group which originated in Austria in the late 1920s or in 1930, and which was active there, elsewhere in Europe, and in the Americas until the late 1930s. It made recordings, and appeared on radio and television and in film. It consisted of singers with vocal ranges from high soprano to contralto, one of whom would also play piano accompaniment. At various times, it had six or seven members. Despite the name, it seems never to have included any sisters.