Viennese Seven Singing SistersFormed 1930. Disbanded 1938
Viennese Seven Singing Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/052032ee-9a74-440d-a2d3-722ab4228ef2
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Viennese Singing Sisters (AKA Edmund Fritz's Singing Babies, Singing Babies, Viennese Seven (sometimes, Six) Singing Sisters, and The Seven Singing Sisters) was a close harmony female singing group which originated in Austria in the late 1920s or in 1930, and which was active there, elsewhere in Europe, and in the Americas until the late 1930s. It made recordings, and appeared on radio and television and in film. It consisted of singers with vocal ranges from high soprano to contralto, one of whom would also play piano accompaniment. At various times, it had six or seven members. Despite the name, it seems never to have included any sisters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Cuban Tango
Viennese Seven Singing Sisters
Cuban Tango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuban Tango
Last played on
William Tell Overture
Viennese Seven Singing Sisters
William Tell Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Back to artist