AngelicaLate 90s British punk girl group. Formed 1994. Disbanded 2003
Angelica were an all-girl punk rock band from Lancaster, England. Holly Ross (lead vocals and guitar), Brigit Colton (bass guitar), Claire Windsor (guitar) and Rachel Parsons (drums) formed the band while still at school in 1994 and performed until 2003. Their music was influenced by punk music mixed with surf rock overtones, and feminist lyrics.
Why Did You Let My Kitten Die?
