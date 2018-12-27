Fekky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01fy88t.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/051e531e-a5a1-4c78-abab-eb867318f69d
Fekky Performances & Interviews
- Fekky speaks to Kan D Man & DJ Limelight at Wireless Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042573z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042573z.jpg2016-07-21T18:14:00.000ZFekky speaks to Kan D Man & DJ Limelight backstage at Wireless Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04258sz
Fekky speaks to Kan D Man & DJ Limelight at Wireless Festival
- Fekky In The Studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qgl4v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qgl4v.jpg2016-04-08T19:08:00.000ZFekky drops by the studio for the exclusive first play of 'Gossip' featuring Giggs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03qglbg
Fekky In The Studio
Fekky Tracks
Sort by
My Size (feat. Shakka)
Fekky
My Size (feat. Shakka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jv0v0.jpglink
My Size (feat. Shakka)
Last played on
Still Sittin' Here
Fekky
Still Sittin' Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023hk6p.jpglink
Still Sittin' Here
Last played on
Look At Me Now
Fekky
Look At Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kh01p.jpglink
Look At Me Now
Last played on
Avirex (feat. Neutrino & Chip)
Fekky
Avirex (feat. Neutrino & Chip)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059tq2z.jpglink
Avirex (feat. Neutrino & Chip)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en3j5v/acts/acb4mb
Leeds
2015-10-17T00:59:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p035hzgx.jpg
17
Oct
2015
1Xtra Live: 2015 - Leeds
Leeds
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erdc8g
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-12T00:59:16
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmjxk.jpg
12
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 37: Late Night With … BBC Radio 1Xtra
Royal Albert Hall
Fekky Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
‘The Intent 2 – The Come Up’ cast members Ghetts, Nicky ‘Slimting’ Walker and Femi Oyeniran talk about the urban crime drama
-
Ghetts talks colourism and his new album!
-
World Premiere: Damian Marley - Here We Go (Remix) (feat. Ghetts)
-
Ghetts
-
"We just all wanted to be the best MC in the country" - Wretch 32 goes In Depth on The Movement
-
Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5
-
Ghetts - Hometown Glory (Radio 1 Piano Sessions)
-
Ghetts and Shakka play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions
-
"Oi Charlie, you rap too, so stop it!" - can Charlie get Ghetts to jump on a Vanessa Carlton remix?
-
Ghetts Talks About His New Album
Back to artist