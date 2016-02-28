Nicholas Strogers
Nicholas Strogers
Nicholas Strogers (also Strowger) was an English composer, active between the years 1560 and 1575.
Non me vincat, Deus meus
Non me vincat, Deus meus
A Doleful deadly pang
A Doleful deadly pang
