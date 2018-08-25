The Chosen FewJamaican reggae band. Formed 1969
The Chosen Few
1969
The Chosen Few Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chosen Few are a reggae group from Kingston, Jamaica, formed in 1969 and were popular until the mid-1980s. Today they still draw appreciative audiences around the globe.
The Chosen Few Tracks
Shaft
The Chosen Few
Shaft
Shaft
Children Of The Night
The Chosen Few
Children Of The Night
Children Of The Night
Ebony Eyes
The Chosen Few
Ebony Eyes
Ebony Eyes
Funky Buttercup
The Chosen Few
Funky Buttercup
Funky Buttercup
People Make The World Go Round
The Chosen Few
People Make The World Go Round
Theme From Shaft
The Chosen Few
Theme From Shaft
Theme From Shaft
I'm So Doggone Mixed Up
The Chosen Few
I'm So Doggone Mixed Up
I'm So Doggone Mixed Up
Boom Shacka Lacka
Hopeton Lewis
Boom Shacka Lacka
Boom Shacka Lacka
Message From A Black Man
Derrick Harriott
Message From A Black Man
Message From A Black Man
Stand By Me
The Chosen Few
Stand By Me
Stand By Me
In The Rain
The Chosen Few
In The Rain
In The Rain
Performer
Collie Stuff
The Chosen Few
Collie Stuff
Collie Stuff
