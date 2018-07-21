Information SocietyFormed 19 January 1982
Information Society
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-01-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/051439e5-478e-4c03-8bea-774ad0c28c12
Information Society Biography (Wikipedia)
Information Society (also known as InSoc) is an American band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, initially active from 1982 to 1997, primarily consisting of Kurt Harland Larson, Paul Robb, and James Cassidy; the latter two reconvened the band in 2006, initially with Christopher Anton as lead vocalist, then with Harland rejoining them as lead vocalist by 2008.
The group's breakout single was 1988's "What's on Your Mind (Pure Energy)", a synth-pop and freestyle song, which spent 39 weeks on the dance chart, going straight to number one and would also peak at number three on the Hot 100 pop chart. The track included a vocal sample of Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) from Star Trek, saying "pure energy."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Information Society Tracks
Sort by
What's On Your Mind
Information Society
What's On Your Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What's On Your Mind
Last played on
What's on Your Mind (Pure Energy)
Information Society
What's on Your Mind (Pure Energy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bacchanale
Information Society
Bacchanale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bacchanale
Last played on
Running ("The Nest" Remix)
Information Society
Running ("The Nest" Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running ("The Nest" Remix)
Last played on
Information Society Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist