Circa Waves
2013
Circa Waves Biography (Wikipedia)
Circa Waves are an English indie rock band formed in Liverpool in 2013. The band consists of vocalist and guitarist Kieran Shudall, guitarist Joe Falconer, bassist Sam Rourke, and drummer Colin Jones.
Circa Waves Performances & Interviews
- Circa Waves - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zqr39.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zqr39.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThey're making waves of the right kind and really got the Hull crowd moving.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05485w9
Circa Waves - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- LeeFest: Circa Waveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0438wsy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0438wsy.jpg2016-08-01T20:25:00.000ZAbbie McCarthy chats to Circa Waves ahead of their first festival headline set at Leefest 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0438wt8
LeeFest: Circa Waves
- Circa Waves live in session for Huw Stephenshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01szql0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01szql0.jpg2014-02-27T11:58:00.000ZLiverpool's Circa Waves join Huw Stephens for a live session at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01szd7l
Circa Waves live in session for Huw Stephens
Circa Waves Tracks
Movies
Circa Waves
Movies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Movies
Last played on
Wake Up
Circa Waves
Wake Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m925q.jpglink
Wake Up
Last played on
Fire That Burns
Circa Waves
Fire That Burns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qr6yn.jpglink
Fire That Burns
Last played on
T-Shirt Weather
Circa Waves
T-Shirt Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kqwbf.jpglink
T-Shirt Weather
Last played on
T-Shirt Weather
Sian Plummer
T-Shirt Weather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
T-Shirt Weather
Last played on
Fire That Burns (Anomi Remix)
Circa Waves
Fire That Burns (Anomi Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Fire That Burns (Anomi Remix)
Last played on
Stuck In My Teeth
Circa Waves
Stuck In My Teeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sggh6.jpglink
Stuck In My Teeth
Last played on
T-Shirt Weather (Bestival 2017)
Circa Waves
T-Shirt Weather (Bestival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Goodbye (Bestival 2017)
Circa Waves
Goodbye (Bestival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Fire That Burns (Bestival 2017)
Circa Waves
Fire That Burns (Bestival 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Somebody Else
Circa Waves
Somebody Else
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Somebody Else
Last played on
T-Shirt Weather (Glastonbury 2017)
Circa Waves
T-Shirt Weather (Glastonbury 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Fire That Burns (Live/Glastonbury)
Circa Waves
Fire That Burns (Live/Glastonbury)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jd15v.jpglink
Playlists featuring Circa Waves
Upcoming Events
15
Apr
2019
Circa Waves, Vistas (CAD)
O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford, UK
16
Apr
2019
Circa Waves, Vistas (CAD)
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
18
Apr
2019
Circa Waves, Vistas (CAD)
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
19
Apr
2019
Circa Waves, Vistas (CAD)
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
20
Apr
2019
Circa Waves, Vistas (CAD)
Foundry, Sheffield, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e43g9r
Reading
2017-08-25T00:47:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p058ksn3.jpg
25
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/amg4mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T00:47:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056rw38.jpg
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
15:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/ajvqwh
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T00:47:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0547w0z.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/afz2rz
Reading
2015-08-29T00:47:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p031320b.jpg
29
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a8m3v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-26T00:47:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vp8xb.jpg
26
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Circa Waves News
Circa Waves Links
