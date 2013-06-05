Sir Donald Francis ToveyBorn 17 July 1875. Died 10 July 1940
1875-07-17
Sir Donald Francis Tovey (17 July 1875 – 10 July 1940) was a British musical analyst, musicologist, writer on music, composer, conductor and pianist. He had been best known for his Essays in Musical Analysis and his editions of works by Bach and Beethoven, but since the 1990s his compositions (relatively small in number but substantial in musical content) have been recorded and performed with increasing frequency. The recordings have mostly been well received by reviewers.
Maestoso, Andante ma con moto
Trio in B minor Op.1 for piano and strings – 4th movement
Elegiac Variations for cello and piano
Past BBC Events
Proms 1934: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epv6v2
Queen's Hall
1934-09-19T01:46:03
19
Sep
1934
Proms 1931: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewq6v2
Queen's Hall
1931-09-18T01:46:03
18
Sep
1931
Proms 1904: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev5rbp
Queen's Hall
1904-09-21T01:46:03
21
Sep
1904
