Steve W. "Silk" Hurley (born November 9, 1962) is an American club DJ, pioneering house-music producer, songwriter, and four time Grammy Award-nominee. Two times as Remixer of the Year, Non-Classical (in 1999 and 2000), respectively twice for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical (in 2002 and 2003).

From 1985 to 1988, he scored four top 10 singles on the US Dance chart, including the number one hit "I Can't Turn Around", all released in collaboration with Keith Nunnally as J.M. Silk. With "Jack Your Body" (number 25 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play), he topped the UK Singles Chart in January 1987 as a solo artist, while one of his later compositions, "Work it Out" from 1989, brought him his fifth top 10 record on US Dance (at number three). To date, Hurley's last charting single "The Word Is Love (Say The Word)", also known as "Silk's Anthem of Life" by The Voices of Life, peaked in 1997 at number 26 in the UK.