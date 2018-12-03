Breathe CarolinaFormed 2007
Breathe Carolina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5cy.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0509d076-7e31-4f53-bad3-80ee246e23b7
Breathe Carolina Biography
Breathe Carolina is an American Electronic dance music duo from Denver, Colorado, currently composed of David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman. The band formed in 2007 and have released four albums, and nine EPs.
Breathe Carolina Tracks
Sweet Dreams (Extended Mix)
Breathe Carolina
Sweet Dreams (Extended Mix)
Sweet Dreams (Extended Mix)
Rhythm Is A Dancer (feat. Kalee)
Breathe Carolina
Rhythm Is A Dancer (feat. Kalee)
Rhythm Is A Dancer (feat. Kalee)
Sellouts (feat. Danny Worsnop)
Breathe Carolina
Sellouts (feat. Danny Worsnop)
Blackout
Breathe Carolina
Blackout
Blackout
