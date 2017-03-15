Squeeze are a British rock band that came to prominence in the United Kingdom during the new wave period of the late 1970s, and continued recording successfully in the 1980s and 1990s. They are known in the UK for their hit songs "Cool for Cats", "Up the Junction", "Slap and Tickle", "Another Nail in My Heart", "Pulling Mussels (from the Shell)", "Tempted", "Labelled with Love", "Black Coffee in Bed" and "Hourglass". Though not as commercially successful in the United States, Squeeze had American hits with "Tempted", "Hourglass" and "853-5937", and were considered a part of the Second British Invasion.

The vast majority of their material is composed of lyrics by Chris Difford and music by Glenn Tilbrook who are guitarists and vocalists in the band. The duo were hailed as "the heirs to Lennon and McCartney's throne" during their peak of popularity in the late 1970s.

The group formed in Deptford, London, in 1974, and first broke up in 1982. Squeeze then reformed in 1985, and disbanded again in 1999.