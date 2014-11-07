Dope Body was a noise rock band from Baltimore, Maryland formed in 2008 by vocalist Andrew Laumann, guitarist/bassist Zachary Utz, and drummer David Jacober. They released four full-length records in addition to a cassette tape and two split records. They have since expanded to a quartet, adding bassist Jesse Lyell in 2011, who was replaced by John Jones, late of local contemporaries Roomrunner, the next year.