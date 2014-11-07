Dope BodyFormed 2008
Dope Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0508db5a-4f48-4f9b-9670-9dce28c31672
Dope Body Biography (Wikipedia)
Dope Body was a noise rock band from Baltimore, Maryland formed in 2008 by vocalist Andrew Laumann, guitarist/bassist Zachary Utz, and drummer David Jacober. They released four full-length records in addition to a cassette tape and two split records. They have since expanded to a quartet, adding bassist Jesse Lyell in 2011, who was replaced by John Jones, late of local contemporaries Roomrunner, the next year.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dope Body Tracks
Sort by
AOL
Dope Body
AOL
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
AOL
Last played on
Repo Man
Dope Body
Repo Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Repo Man
Last played on
Weird Mirror
Dope Body
Weird Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Weird Mirror
Last played on
Dope Body Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist