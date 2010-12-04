John & JehnFormed 2006
John & Jehn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05066bf4-a080-46ad-a05a-fcad27c72e1d
John & Jehn Biography (Wikipedia)
John & Jehn (also known as John and Jehn) are a lo-fi/indie rock duo from France, in which John and Jehn are respectively Nicolas Congé (aka Johnny Hostile) and Camille Berthomier (aka Jehnny Beth).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John & Jehn Tracks
Sort by
Down Our Streets
John & Jehn
Down Our Streets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Our Streets
Last played on
And We Run (Tyrell Remix Radio Edit)
John & Jehn
And We Run (Tyrell Remix Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And We Run (Tyrell Remix Radio Edit)
Last played on
And We Run
John & Jehn
And We Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And We Run
Last played on
Oh My Love
John & Jehn
Oh My Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh My Love
Last played on
Vampire (Silent Sounds & Sylco Remix)
John & Jehn
Vampire (Silent Sounds & Sylco Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vampire (Silent Sounds & Sylco Remix)
Last played on
Time For The Devil
John & Jehn
Time For The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time For The Devil
Last played on
Looking For You
John & Jehn
Looking For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking For You
Last played on
John & Jehn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist