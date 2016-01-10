NoaFrench progressive rock/zeuhl group
Noa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05056667-05fc-4598-b3b8-1d8283bdec0b
Noa Biography (Wikipedia)
Noa was a French Zeuhl group. The band claims influences from the progressive rock bands Henry Cow and Art Zoyd.
The group's lineup was Philippe Vincendeau on saxophones, Christian Robard on drums, vibraphone and xylophone, Bernard Nicolas on flute and soprano saxophone, Alain Gaubert on guitar and bass and Claudie Nicolas on vocals.
In 2011 the band's only album Noa was re-released by the label Soleil Zeuhl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noa Tracks
Sort by
Eye Opener
Noa
Eye Opener
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eye Opener
Last played on
Noa Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"He was both a lyricist and a poet" - Suzanne Vega on Leonard
-
Suzanne Vega new interview
-
Suzanne Vega on Marlene On The Wall
-
Suzanne Vega on Carson McCullers, civil rights, and British tea!
-
Suzanne Vega joins Sara Cox
-
Suzanne Vega reveals details of Luka sequel
-
Suzanne Vega sings Tom's Diner
-
Suzanne Vega sings Luka
-
Suzanne Vega returns to Tom's Diner (aka Tom's Restaurant)
Back to artist