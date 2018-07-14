Bonnie BramlettBorn 8 November 1944
Bonnie Bramlett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05044348-08c0-4132-b9d5-ef85023173d0
Bonnie Bramlett Biography (Wikipedia)
Bonnie Bramlett (born Bonnie Lynn O'Farrell, November 8, 1944) is an American singer and occasional actress known for her distinctive vocals in rock and pop music. She began as a backing vocalist for blues and R&B singers; performed with her husband, Delaney Bramlett, as Delaney & Bonnie; and continues to sing as a solo artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bonnie Bramlett Tracks
Sort by
Your Kind Of Kindness
Bonnie Bramlett
Your Kind Of Kindness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Kind Of Kindness
Last played on
Where's Eddie
Bonnie Bramlett
Where's Eddie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where's Eddie
Last played on
Bonnie Bramlett Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist