Kampin LauluFormed 1990
Kampin Laulu
1990
Kampin Laulu Biography (Wikipedia)
Kampin Laulu is a Finnish chamber choir founded in 1990.
Kampin Laulu Tracks
Väinämöinen uneksii lentävästä veneestään
Jaakko Mäntyjärvi
Väinämöinen uneksii lentävästä veneestään
Let Him Kiss Me (Four Songs of Love)
Sven-David Sandström
Let Him Kiss Me (Four Songs of Love)
Mais je suis mort (Même mort)
Riikka Talvitie
Mais je suis mort (Même mort)
Letztes Glück (5 Gesänge, Op.104 no.3)
Johannes Brahms
Letztes Glück (5 Gesänge, Op.104 no.3)
The Campers at Kitty Hawk (U.S.A. Stories)
Michael Dellaira
The Campers at Kitty Hawk (U.S.A. Stories)
