Crowbar US heavy metal band. Formed 1988
Crowbar
1988
Crowbar Biography (Wikipedia)
Crowbar is an American sludge metal band formed in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1990. Through infusing a slow, low-keyed, brooding doom metal sound with the aggression of hardcore punk, they pioneered a style known as sludge metal alongside other bands of the New Orleans heavy metal scene such as Eyehategod, Soilent Green, Acid Bath, and Down.
Crowbar Tracks
I Am The Storm
Plasmic And Pure
High Rate Extinction
The Cemetery Angels
Like Broken Glass
Sever The Wicked Hand
