Sir Alexander Campbell Mackenzie KCVO (22 August 1847 – 28 April 1935) was a Scottish composer, conductor and teacher best known for his oratorios, violin and piano pieces, Scottish folk music and works for the stage.
Mackenzie was a member of a musical family and was sent for his musical education to Germany. He had many successes as a composer, producing over 90 compositions, but from 1888 to 1924, he devoted a great part of his energies to running the Royal Academy of Music. Together with Hubert Parry and Charles Villiers Stanford, he was regarded as one of the fathers of the British musical renaissance in the late nineteenth century.
Burns (Scottish rhapsody no.2) Op.24 (3rd mvt)
Pibroch - suite for violin and orchestra
The Cricket On The Hearth - Overture
Two Graces - O Thou in whom we live and move
Two Graces - Some hae meat and canna eat
Varying Moods - Ariel (Moderato)
Varying Moods - Revery
4 Partsong Op 71 - My soul would drink those echoes
Canadian Rhapsody Op 67
A Motherless Soft Lambkin
Is the Moon Tired
Scottish Concerto Op 55 - Molto lento
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op.52
Britannia - A Nautical Overture Op 52 (extract)
Pibroch - Suite Op 42
Three Of Shakespeare's Sonnets Op 50 - Shall I compare thee ...
Piano Quartet in E Flat Op11
Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32
The Rose of Sharon - Oratorio Op 30 - The Lord is my shepherd
Colomba
Violin Concerto in C sharp minor Op 32 - Allegro non troppo
Burns (Scottish Rhapsody No 2) Op 24
Three Songs Op17 - When I am dead
Three Songs Op 17 - The first Spring
7 Partsongs Op 8 - When Spring begems the dewy Scene
7 Partsongs Op 8 - The Day of Love
7 Partsongs Op 8 - It is this
String Quartet In E flat Op11
Harvest Home
String Quartet in G major
Trois Morceaux Op15 - no 1 Valse serieuse
Spring Songs Op 44 - no 4 April Weather
The Bonnie Banks O'Loch Lomond
6 Pieces for violin and piano Op 37 - no 3 Benedictus
String Quartet in G major - Molto Vivace
Britannia - a nautical overture Op.52
Twelfth Night: Act II sc 5 By my life, this is my ladys hand!
Scottish Concerto, Op 55
Overture: The Cricket on the Hearth
Benedictus arr for small orchestra
The Little minister - overture from the incidental music [1897]
Burns (Scottish rhapsody no.2) Op.24 for orchestra
Benedictus, Op.37'3
Mo shuil ad dheidh
A ' Chiad Danns'
Horo's Toigh Leam Fhein Thu
Ma Bhios Tu Fo Mhulad
Ba Mo Leanabh
Chi Mi Fada Bhuam/Clo nan Gillean/Mo Chraobh Ubhal
