PepperDub rock band from HI. Formed 1997
Pepper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04f8dad4-de2d-4e98-8837-6a55075a9847
Pepper Biography (Wikipedia)
Pepper is a three-piece rock band originally from Hawaii, now based in San Diego. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist/bassist Bret Bollinger, and drummer Yesod Williams. Since the band's formation they have released seven studio albums as well as two live albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pepper Tracks
Sort by
Ice
Pepper
Ice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ice
Last played on
Pepper Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist