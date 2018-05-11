Esprit D'AirFormed 24 May 2010
Esprit D'Air
2010-05-24
Esprit D'Air Biography (Wikipedia)
Esprit D'Air ("Spirit of Air" in French) is a Japanese rock and metal band based in London. In 2013, the band increased in popularity as their single 'Shizuku' became the first playable song in the 'J-Rock' category in the video game Rock Band 3. Reformed in 2016, their award-winning debut album Constellations was released in 2017.
Esprit D'Air Tracks
Calling You
Esprit D'Air
Calling You
Calling You
Upcoming Events
19
Jul
2019
Esprit D'Air, Mushroomhead, Flotsam and Jetsam, Conan, Kingdom of Giants, Jinjer, TRC, Byzantine, Mage, Lawnmower Deth, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Bloodshot Dawn, Witchsorrow, The Amorettes, Unzucht, Wars, Death Remains, Idiom, Sulpher, Lotus Eater, Primitai, the Bad Flowers, Black Orchid Empire, Collibus, Kane'd, This Is Turin, Sisters Of Suffocation, Those Damn Crows, The King Lot, The Rocket Dolls, Seething Akira, The Black Bullets, Wretched Soul, Krysthla, Dishonour the Crown, Ryders Creed, Septekh, Repulsive Vision, Sertraline, The Mighty Wraith, Valafar, Awakening Hyperia, Blood Oath, Ghost of Machines, Ethyrfield, Mortishead, Memoriam (Metal), Tomorrow is lost, Midnight Prophecy and Dawn of Anubis
Quarrydowns, Cheltenham, UK
