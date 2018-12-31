Madison AvenueFormed 1999. Disbanded 2003
Madison Avenue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04v63rk.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/04f730ea-5699-496b-83ec-c0d5db434b7c
Madison Avenue Biography (Wikipedia)
Madison Avenue was an Australian electronic music duo consisting of writer-producer Andy Van Dorsselaer and singer-lyricist Cheyne Coates. Madison Avenue is best known for the song "Don't Call Me Baby", which peaked at number two on the ARIA Singles Chart in 1999 and number one in New Zealand and the United Kingdom in 2000.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Madison Avenue Tracks
Sort by
Don't Call Me Baby
Madison Avenue
Don't Call Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v63rk.jpglink
Don't Call Me Baby
Last played on
Don't Call Me Baby
Madison Avenue
Don't Call Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v63rk.jpglink
Don't Call Me Baby
Last played on
Madison Avenue Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist