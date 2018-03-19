Andreas Haefliger (1962, Berlin) is a German-born Swiss pianist.

Haefliger was born into a musical family as the son of famed tenor Ernst Haefliger. He grew up in Switzerland and later studied at the Juilliard School. He has had engagements with many of the major orchestras in America and Europe, having made his New York debut in 1988, and is a frequent performer at the Lucerne and Salzburg Festivals as well as at the BBC Proms and the Wiener Festwochen.