Andreas Haefliger Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Haefliger (1962, Berlin) is a German-born Swiss pianist.
Haefliger was born into a musical family as the son of famed tenor Ernst Haefliger. He grew up in Switzerland and later studied at the Juilliard School. He has had engagements with many of the major orchestras in America and Europe, having made his New York debut in 1988, and is a frequent performer at the Lucerne and Salzburg Festivals as well as at the BBC Proms and the Wiener Festwochen.
Andreas Haefliger Tracks
An der Mond D259
Franz Schubert
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (4th mvt)
Franz Schubert
Mussorgsky: Pictures from an Exhibition
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures from an Exhibition Op.101 [1874]
Modest Mussorgsky
Piano Sonata in A major, Op.101
Ludwig van Beethoven
Legend No.2 St Francis of Paolo Walking on the Waters
Franz Liszt
Piano Sonata Op.1
Alban Berg
Davidsbündlertänze, Op 6 (No 13)
Robert Schumann
Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor Op.111
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata no. 21 in C major Op.53 (Waldstein) - 3rd mvt
Ludwig van Beethoven
An den Mond (Fullest wieder Busch und Tal) D.259
Franz Schubert
Chaconne
Sofia Gubaidulina
Out of Doors Suite, Sz 81 (The Chase)
Béla Bartók
Out of Doors Suite, Sz 81 (The Night's Music)
Béla Bartók
Piano Quintet No 2 in A major, Op 81 (4th mvt)
Antonín Dvořák
Out of Doors
Béla Bartók
Piano Sonata No 18 in D major, K 576 (3rd mvt)
Andreas Haefliger
Wasserklavier - intermezzo con fantasia
Andreas Haefliger
Postures for piano and orchestra
Zhou Long
4 Impromptus D.899, Op.90 for piano – no.4 in A flat
Andreas Haefliger
Postures
Zhou Long
Massig - durchaus energisch (Fantasy in C major, Op.17)
Andreas Haefliger
Allegro (Sonata No.10 in G major, Op.14 No.2)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No 21 in C, Op 53, 'Waldstein'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fantasy in C major Op.17 for piano (feat. Andreas Haefliger)
Robert Schumann
Sonata no. 10 in G major Op.14`2 for piano (feat. Andreas Haefliger)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quintet in A major D.667 (Trout) for piano, violin, viola, cello & db
Takacs String Quartet, Franz Schubert, Andreas Haefliger & Joseph Carver
Sonata no. 2 in F sharp minor Op.2 for piano (feat. Andreas Haefliger)
Johannes Brahms
Annees de pelerinage - 1er annee, Suisse S.160 (feat. Andreas Haefliger)
Franz Liszt
Sonata no. 15 in D major Op.28 (Pastoral) for piano (feat. Andreas Haefliger)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in D major K.576 for piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in F major K.533/494 for piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 61: Rachmaninov, Glinka & Zhou Long
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-02T23:53:30
2
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 61: Rachmaninov, Glinka & Zhou Long
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-26T23:53:30
26
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
2001-09-02T23:53:30
2
Sep
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 57
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-22T23:53:30
22
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-09T23:53:30
9
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
